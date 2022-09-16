ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett has the ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
 3 days ago

Jonathan Bennett is best known as the heartthrob in “Mean Girls,” but in his latest project, he’s attempting to pull a fast one.

He stars in Hallmark Channel’s “Wedding of a Lifetime” alongside Brooke D’Orsay. The movie follows a couple who have been engaged for a decade and don’t have any plans on tying the knot.

Is Cake Wars Host, Jonathan Bennett,Trying to Steal Sam’s Job?

Unbeknownst to the couple, their loved ones have signed them up for a romantic relationship competition hosted by a popular daytime television show. Bennett and D’Orsay’s characters decide to go through with the challenge instead of disappointing their friends and family.

“They have to go through this journey of finding themselves again and having to re-spark their relationship, while they compete head-to-head in this crazy competition” he explained.

Actor Jonathan Bennett talks about his TV family in ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

Bennett is actually the executive producer on the project.

The actor expressed his appreciation for Hallmark Channel’s openness to trying new things and telling stories in new ways about love.

“What I love about Hallmark Channel and this movie is we’re able to tell stories about love and friendship, and it’s all under the Hallmark umbrella of where love happens,” he explained.

“Wedding of a Lifetime” premieres on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17.

