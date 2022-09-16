ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, VA

Marion man to pay $50K for distributing fentanyl pills

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35500v_0hyTcfJS00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A 21-year-old Marion man who pleaded guilty in March to distributing fentanyl was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and must pay the U.S. $50,000.

Zachary Ryan Hutton ordered 30,000 fentanyl pills from a source in California to distribute throughout Southwest Virginia, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday revealed.

In June 2021, USPS intercepted a package addressed to Hutton at his grandmother’s house. Investigators reportedly found 561 grams of pressed fentanyl pills in the parcel. Authorities conducted a controlled delivery of the package and arrested Hutton before finding another 798 pressed pills in his possession.

Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten

Law enforcement learned that Hutton had ordered fentanyl pills by mail for at least four months — totaling 30,000 pills in that timeframe. He paid a source in California $20,000 for the most recent package, according to the news release.

No further information regarding the California source was released.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, the DEA and the FBI investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
pcpatriot.com

Search warrants yield drugs, cash in Wythe County

Over the past few months, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began working on a narcotics distribution ring in Wythe County. This operation was named “Operation Queenpin.” Large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl were being distributed throughout Wythe County. In an effort to arrest these drug dealers the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Castleton Road (Barren Springs community) and Ashley Lane (Grahams Forge community).
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested, with more arrests likely, as part of a Wythe County drug investigation. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office have spent several months investigating a narcotics distribution ring in the county, naming their investigation “Operation Queenpin.” Large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl were being distributed throughout Wythe County, according to the sheriff’s office.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, VA
State
California State
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
cbs19news

Prison sentences in meth distribution conspiracy case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people have been sentenced to prison in connection with a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia. According to a release, 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Skeens of Princeton, West Virginia and 46-year-old Josh Goodman of Richlands, Virginia were sentenced last week. Both people had previously...
RICHLANDS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fentanyl#Dea#Us Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Police warn of scammer calling Elizabethton Electric customers

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a scammer has been targeting Elizabethton Electric customers. According to the Elizabethton Police Department, someone falsely claiming to be from Elizabethton Electric has been calling people claiming that the customer has overpaid and needs their banking information to give a refund. The scammer also has been spoofing the electric […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
woay.com

McDowell County man sentenced to prison, Two others plead guilty to wire fraud in connection with Mercer County arson scheme

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a McDowell County man to prison and charged two accomplices with wire fraud. Douglas Vineyard,36, of Welch, will serve three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, 52, of Welch, and Christopher Gross, 44, of Bluefield, VA, plead guilty to wire fraud for their involvement in the scheme.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

WJHL

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy