Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Pearl River Community College are partnering for a workplace education program. Mayor Toby Barker said PRCC is starting a residential and commercial building program through its Lowrey Woodall Center. The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public...
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College. City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program. The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public facilities owned by the city. 10pm Headlines 9/21. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Live recording. Oak Grove Lower...
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Wiggins approves entertainment district
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district. The Board of Alderman gave its stamp of approval on the project Tuesday. Now, they must wait 30 days to move forward with the plans. City leaders say the district could provide plenty of entertainment, from live music to food trucks.
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo gearing up for ‘ZooBoo’ festivities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween looms less than a month away, and the Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for its annual celebration. The 10-day “ZooBoo” will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 on the zoo grounds, and feature food, drinks and activities geared to the season. The...
WDAM-TV
Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
WDAM-TV
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in 12th District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal...
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.
A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers. The Governor stated for months that Mississippi is preparing to help expecting mothers. Now, he is answering...How?. COVID-19 cases drop, but many...
WDAM-TV
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area. The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
Comments / 0