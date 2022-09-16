ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The new rivalry; Saints versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Aileen Hnatiuk
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179snr_0hyTcOVD00

METAIRIE, La. – The New Orleans Saints enter week two with a win under their belts, which gives them some momentum as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

A series in which New Orleans has dominated.

The Black and Gold have won the last seven games between the two NFC South teams. Four of those seven regular season games were against legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

New Orleans Saints release 2022 schedule

That is the longest regular season winning streak by any NFL team against Brady. However, Saints head coach Dennis Allen knows each year facing the Bucs is different, and there is mutual respect between the two teams.

“We’re going to look at how they’ve tried to attack us. I think we’ve played them with Brady at quarterback five times,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“We’re certainly going to look at how they’ve tried to formation us, how they tried to attack us, and how they’ve called the game. Every year is different. Every game is different,” said Allen.

“We got a hell of a challenge in front of us, and we respect the hell out of the team that we’re about to play. We’re going to have to play much better than we did this week if we expect to win,” said Allen.

This is also a team Dennis Allen has proved himself against to get the Saints head coaching position. When New Orleans posted a 9-0 shutout at Tampa last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Saints vs Bucs

WHO DAT! Today the Saints (1-0) kick off their home opener against the reigning Super Bowl champs Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
KLFY News 10

Big Game Bound: Week 2 kicks off with key AFC West battle

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 120 million fans tuned into NFL games during a thrilling Week 1 that produced seven games decided by three points or fewer. Week 2 looks to match the excitement. The schedule begins with a battle of top quarterbacks when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Bucs#Klfy Daily Digest
KLFY News 10

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy