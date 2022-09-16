Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one yearBeth TorresSanta Ana, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Victim Airlifted after Two-Car Crash on Palmdale Road [Phelan, CA]
1 Airlifted after 2-Car Accident near Johnson Road. Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., near Johnson Road on September 17th. Per reports, the collision involved two vehicles. According to police, one of the involved vehicles had major front-edge damages and the other sustained general extensive damages. Furthermore, Helicopter...
L.A. Weekly
Ivan Lopez Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Holly Avenue [Compton, CA]
28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Collision on Alondra Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 4:32 p.m., near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue on September 17th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a vehicle and a motorcycle...
L.A. Weekly
Emily Bailey, Jeffery Austin Killed in Two-Car Collision on Avenue H [Lancaster, CA]
Two Dead after 2-Vehicle Crash near 30th Street West. The fatal accident happened around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. According to the investigators, the driver of an eastbound Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.
L.A. Weekly
Saul Martinez Killed, One Injured in Box-Truck Collision on Highway 118 [Oxnard, CA]
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Wrong-Way Crash near Grimes Canyon Road. The incident took place just west of Grimes Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., on September 13th, per Oxnard authorities. According to initial report, Martinez was driving a 2014 Mercedes C-series sedan west when he suddenly veered into eastbound lanes....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]
1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Amazon Truck Collision on Holder Street [Cypress, CA]
CYPRESS, CA (September 19, 2022) – Sunday evening, one victim was killed and two were injured in an Amazon truck collision on Holder Street. The incident occurred around 7:21 p.m., at the intersection of Holder Street and Katella Avenue. At this time, the events leading to the collision remain...
L.A. Weekly
L.A. County Residents May Resume Outdoor Water Use As Pipeline Is Repaired
Los Angeles County may resume outdoor watering as a critical pipeline repair concluded earlier than expected, Monday. According to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California the critical leak repairs finished a day earlier than expected, as the water conservation was projected to last until Tuesday, September 20. “I want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Hollywood Sign To Get A Makeover For 100th Anniversary
For the first time since 2012, the historic Hollywood Sign will be washed, primed and repainted in time for its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood Sign Trust is teaming up with the Sherwin-Williams paint and coating manufacturing company, to give the sign its first refurbishment since 2012, when celebrating its 90th anniversary. Before that, the sign was completely torn down and rebuilt from in 1978.
L.A. Weekly
Meet Performance Art Fulcrum Robert Takahashi Crouch
Robert Takahashi Crouch is an artist and curator who works across sound, performance, and technology — but whose commitment to creative and impactful curatorial visions is every bit as central to his practice as his own work. As an artist, he is interested in conceptual sound art, and creates avant-garde electronic music which he describes as “a conversation between tonality, context, history” and subjective experience and perspectives. Similarly, Crouch’s curatorial bent focuses on the ways in which sound, technology, movement, and performance generate phenomenological art events. Crouch is the former Associate Director/Curator at performance art-centric nonprofit kunsthalle LACE, and the founding partner of interdisciplinary curatorial project VOLUME, both of which prepared him for his current role as the Executive and Artistic Director for Fulcrum Arts — an organization championing culture at the crossroads of art and science, and whose efforts over the last year are currently culminating in the Fulcrum Festival, a cross-platform new media arts extravaganza happening live this week in venues around the region.
Comments / 0