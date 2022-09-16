ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 4

Christine Brown
1d ago

Use Office Libre its free and you can save documents in any format. You can also open up your word, excel, and PDF’s in Libre.

Reply
3
True Voice
1d ago

it's ridiculous you pay for a computer as it has it on it to find out because they updated it that you have to pay for it, I didn't want a newer version I was happy with the version I had but they did their updates and I lost everything I was working on..

Reply(1)
2
Related
technewstoday.com

How to Download Pictures From Google Slides

With a cloud storage space to store files, Google Slides make slideshows and presentations easy to access. However, unlike Google Keep or Microsoft Powerpoint, Slides does not allow you to download images directly. But using the entire slide is not practical if you just need the image. Fortunately, you can...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 apps will now update themselves as if by magic

Microsoft has announced an update for its suite of office and productivity software that will help IT departments ensure applications are always up to date. As explained in a company blog post (opens in new tab), a new feature for Microsoft 365 now allows IT administrators to push updates to business laptops and PCs while they are idle or locked down.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately

Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac

If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Word#Microsoft Excel#Powerpoint#Microsoft Teams#Sharepoint#Microsoft Office 365
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts

Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy