D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside have been back together since 2014; they released a 7" a couple years ago, and have now announced a new album, A Brief Moment in the Sun, which will be out November 18 via Dischord. It's their first full-length album since 1989's Hot Bodi-Gram. The record was written during the pandemic, and the band -- drummer Alexis Fleisig, guitarist Scott McCloud, singer Bobby Sullivan, and bassist Johnny Temple -- recorded it in-person in 2021 with J. Robbins, with a little help from Ian MacKaye.

