insidernj.com
Burlington County Raises Over $300k at Cocktail Reception
Thursday, Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joe Andl and Vice Chairwoman Heather Cooper, together with Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) hosted an event at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia where they raised more than $300k for the benefit of Democratic campaigns throughout Burlington County. In his remarks, Senator Singleton thanked the participants and attendees which included members of several of South Jersey’s building trades, in attendance, and others who sent support but were unable to attend.
downbeach.com
Atlantic County Prosecutor promotes six members of leadership team
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds today announced promotions in his executive leadership team. All the professionals selected for promotion were recognized for their experience and diverse backgrounds, which will further strengthen the prosecutor’s commitment to service. First Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman, formerly served as...
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Today Is Your Last Chance Ever To Enjoy This In Ocean City, NJ
After nearly 100 years, today is the very last day ever to enjoy the many wonderful products at Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey. Specifically, you have until 2:00 p.m. today to visit 730 Asbury Avenue … then, this iconic “scratch” bakery will be gone forever.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
phillyvoice.com
Two men charged after racial slur was found written on Rowan University student's dorm
Two South Jersey men are facing charges after a racial slur was found written on a student dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro this week, University President Ali A. Houshmand said Thursday. Alston Willis, 19, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, has been charged with writing the slur "with purpose to harass...
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
midjersey.news
September 19, 2022
14-Year-Old had stolen 9mm Ruger Security semi-automatic loaded with a 10 round magazine on Walnut and Monmouth, and 18-Year-Old Khyzir Davis had 9mm Baretta APX loaded with 4 rounds on Academy Street. September 19, 2022. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reported that Street Crimes Unit detectives were on patrol in...
Ocean City, NJ businesses for sale for $16 million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
Is A New Era Of Gambling In Atlantic City & New Jersey Coming?
New Jersey Members Don Guardian and Claire Swift are co-sponsoring legislation to renew internet gaming in Atlantic City and New Jersey, in the form of A2190. This will permit internet gaming to continue for another decade. It passed unanimously in the New Jersey General Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.
Food Network’s Guy Fieri to Feature Northfield NJ Restaurant Again
The Food Network's Guy Fieri will once again be bringing his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" TV show to South Jersey this week as Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield will again be featured on the show. The segment, according to Carluccio's Facebook page, will air this Friday (September 23rd) at...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
billypenn.com
Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey
In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk
Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
