Galloway, NJ

Burlington County Raises Over $300k at Cocktail Reception

Thursday, Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joe Andl and Vice Chairwoman Heather Cooper, together with Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) hosted an event at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia where they raised more than $300k for the benefit of Democratic campaigns throughout Burlington County. In his remarks, Senator Singleton thanked the participants and attendees which included members of several of South Jersey’s building trades, in attendance, and others who sent support but were unable to attend.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic County Prosecutor promotes six members of leadership team

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds today announced promotions in his executive leadership team. All the professionals selected for promotion were recognized for their experience and diverse backgrounds, which will further strengthen the prosecutor’s commitment to service. First Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman, formerly served as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
September 19, 2022

14-Year-Old had stolen 9mm Ruger Security semi-automatic loaded with a 10 round magazine on Walnut and Monmouth, and 18-Year-Old Khyzir Davis had 9mm Baretta APX loaded with 4 rounds on Academy Street. September 19, 2022. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reported that Street Crimes Unit detectives were on patrol in...
Ocean City, NJ businesses for sale for $16 million

Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey

In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
HAINESPORT, NJ
Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk

Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

