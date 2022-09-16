Read full article on original website
U.S. House Nominee Dan Goldman Extending An Olive Branch To Progressive Critics In NYC
“I am excited to share my progressive values and ideals with so many in this district who I believe have a misconception of who I am,” the Democrat said.
New Trump tome 'The Divider' offers most comprehensive chronicle of his term to date
The book by veteran journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser is a rushing torrent of anecdotes and recollections. A reader may plunge in at any point and pull up a pail of Trump at full tilt.
Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden
As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”Read it at The Telegraph
Is the pandemic really over?
President Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That's not quite an official medical assessment. But Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president made it clear that the country is pretty much moving on — culturally, at least — from the havoc that the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy, education, and politics over the last three years. "The pandemic is over," Biden said. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." Stocks for vaccine-making companies immediately dropped on Monday morning.
