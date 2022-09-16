Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Teaching Robots to Laugh at the Right Time Is No Joke
Anyone who's shared a laugh with a friend knows how deeply bonding humor can be, so it stands to reason our future robot companions have a better chance of winning our trust and affection if they can laugh with us. But just because a robot tells jokes doesn't mean it can respond to them appropriately. Did a comment warrant a polite robot giggle or an all-out bot belly laugh? The right response could mean the difference between an approachable android and a metallic boor.
Frozen Planet II: The anarchic squalor of life and death is taken to new appalling heights
Welcome back to the insane realm of Frozen Planet II, where the outrageous cruelty of nature vies with the dazzling beauty of our world in a psychopathic danse-macabre – all perfectly choreographed in the name of television.The second episode of the new series takes the viewer on a bipolar odyssey – no pun intended – in which the BBC’s traditional anthropomorphic approach is ratcheted up to the extreme, building up our sympathies for certain animals, only to rip them limb from bloody limb moments later.Do you want the little polar bear cubs to live or die, you ask yourself...
pethelpful.com
New Zealand Penguin's Reaction to Learning She's 'Penguin of the Year' Is Just the Best
Some animals are just ready to party no matter what. Even when they have no idea what everyone is so happy about, they're more than willing to join in on the fun. We mean--why not?. Dora the penguin is the perfect example of this, though not many people expect such...
Comments / 0