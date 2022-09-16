GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO