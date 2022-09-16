ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth. At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”. Dorothy Roberts said those are...
WPMI

Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi held it’s annual Firemen’s Day parade on Sunday. The 130-year-old parade featured fire crews all across the city of Biloxi. Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street. The parade ended at the Biloxi Fire Museum, where they held an open house for the public and served burgers and hot dogs.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Constitution Week recognized in George, Greene counties

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The 235th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s drafting is being celebrated throughout southeast Mississippi.  In Greene County, 300 copies of the Constitution were donated to the district by the Elliot Burch law office to be distributed to students. In George County, Lucedale Mayor Doug Lee issued a proclamation declaring Constitution […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
thecutoffnews.com

Daphne, AL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
GULFPORT, MS

