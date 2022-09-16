Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
WLOX
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
WLOX
Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
WLOX
St. Martin man gets life for killing a woman found buried in his backyard
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman found buried in his backyard. Phillip York was set to go to trial Monday, but at the last minute decided to plead guilty. York admitted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
WLOX
‘We’re running out of space’: Shelters, officers seeing growing number of stray and abandoned pets
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing over crowding. Animal control officers are experiencing issues of animal population numbers first hand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come in. Right now, I have several animals in...
Mobile man shot several times during argument at home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
WLOX
Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport. According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. The coroner confirms 23-year-old Carlos Del La Cruz of Gulfport was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.
WLOX
Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi held it’s annual Firemen’s Day parade on Sunday. The 130-year-old parade featured fire crews all across the city of Biloxi. Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street. The parade ended at the Biloxi Fire Museum, where they held an open house for the public and served burgers and hot dogs.
wxxv25.com
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
WLOX
Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
WLOX
Pass Christian small businesses cook up success
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
WLOX
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified. Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
WLOX
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
Comments / 1