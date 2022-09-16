ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man shot several times during argument at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser

BILOXI, MS
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport. According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. The coroner confirms 23-year-old Carlos Del La Cruz of Gulfport was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi held it’s annual Firemen’s Day parade on Sunday. The 130-year-old parade featured fire crews all across the city of Biloxi. Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street. The parade ended at the Biloxi Fire Museum, where they held an open house for the public and served burgers and hot dogs.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax

MOSS POINT, MS
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified. Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

