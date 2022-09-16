Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man allegedly shoots milk truck driving on highway, arrested
(WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was taken into custody following two early morning shooting incidents that involved a milk truck and house break-in. The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a man who was taken into custody after multiple shooting incidents. 65-year-old Michael Johnson, who is from Siren, was taken into custody on September 15.
Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
UPDATE: Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station, Suspect Found
UPDATE (September 16, 3:30 p.m.) — The search for the Speedway gas station shooter has ended and the vehicle in question has been found. Friday, 31 year-old Joseph Butler was taken into custody in Bloomington in connection with the Sunday shooting that occurred at the Speedway gas station on East Fourth Street and 6th Avenue East, next to the Whole Foods Co-op.
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
Search for missing man who police say may have gun
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin, have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for more than a week – and who may have a handgun in his possession. Michael Minteer, 58, was seen last Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 3 p.m. on foot in the area of the Town of Johnstown, in rural Comstock.
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
