Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor wins gold at the 2022 World Championships

Former Penn State wrestling standout David Taylor has won his second gold medal at the World Championships.

Taylor defeated Hassan Yazdani (Iran) 7-1 to take home gold in the 86-kilogram weight class on Friday in Belgrade, Serbia. He went 4-0 with three technical falls during the 32-man tournament.

The 31-year old has medaled three times in the World Championships, placing first in this year and in 2018, along with finishing second in 2021. He additionally won gold i n the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.