ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor wins gold at the 2022 World Championships

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bc4qe_0hyTbFWT00

Former Penn State wrestling standout David Taylor has won his second gold medal at the World Championships.

Taylor defeated Hassan Yazdani (Iran) 7-1 to take home gold in the 86-kilogram weight class on Friday in Belgrade, Serbia. He went 4-0 with three technical falls during the 32-man tournament.

The 31-year old has medaled three times in the World Championships, placing first in this year and in 2018, along with finishing second in 2021. He additionally won gold i n the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Yazdani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United World Wrestling#Combat#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
3K+
Followers
190
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy