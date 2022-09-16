Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pnwag.net
Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance
A fire destroyed a Tumalo-area manufactured home late Saturday afternoon, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the renter, who did not have insurance, officials said. The post Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance appeared first on KTVZ.
Tri-City Herald
Training course gets real when volunteers rescue an injured hiker, Oregon sheriff says
A climber injured in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park got a lucky break when rescue crews already training nearby came to his assistance, Oregon officials reported. A caller told 911 about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, that a climber fell while scrambling up a rock outcropping to set a slackline near Asterick’s Pass, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night
A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. The post Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night appeared first on KTVZ.
Honor Flight of Central Oregon set to fly another group of veterans to D.C. to visit nation’s memorials
Honor Flight of Central Oregon is ready to take off on its latest journey of veterans to the nation's capital in Washington, D. C. on Wednesday. The post Honor Flight of Central Oregon set to fly another group of veterans to D.C. to visit nation’s memorials appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend gathering marks year since fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
A year after the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a club in downtown Bend, a group gathered at a street corner memorial Monday evening to honor his memory and call for justice. The murder suspect is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park
It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
UPDATE: Missing NE Bend boy, 7, found safe, police say after public alert
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who left his northeast Bend home earlier in the morning and said a short time later he'd been found safe. Further details were not immediately available. Earlier, police said Silas Brown...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
clayconews.com
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say
A 16-year-old California teen whose disappearance from a camp south of Bend early Friday prompted a public alert has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. The post Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
Comments / 1