Debates set for SC lieutenant governor, superintendent of education candidates

By Joseph Bustos
 3 days ago

Televised debates between candidates running for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of education are now set.

Republican Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Democratic nominee Tally Casey are scheduled to face off at 8 p.m. Oct. 11.

Evette, an Upstate businesswoman, is running with Gov. Henry McMaster for a second term.

Casey, a lawyer and former fighter pilot, is Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham’s running mate.

The debate between Evette and Casey will be moderated by Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s “This Week in South Carolina,” and Post and Courier politics editor Schuyler Kropf.

SC ETV and the Post Courier previously announced a debate between McMaster and Cunningham set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

A debate for state superintendent of education will feature Republican nominee Ellen Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis, and is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 2. It will be moderated by Jackson and Post and Courier State House Reporter Seanna Adcox.

Weaver is president of the Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank, and Ellis is a Richland 2 teacher and founder of grassroots teachers organization SC for Ed.

Current Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is not running for reelection .

All three debates will take place at SC ETV’s Columbia studios, and will air on the SC ETV statewide network, with a livestream on scetv.org, and SC ETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel .

Lisa Ellis and Ellen Weaver are running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education in 2022. Tracy Glantz/The State

Comments / 2

