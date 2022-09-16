ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants DeSantis and Abbott investigated for kidnapping

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is petitioning the Department of Justice to consider whether moving migrants to other states violates federal laws such as kidnapping, per Fox News.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom pondered whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) illegally relocated migrants to sanctuary cities like New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Martha's Vineyard in recent months.

In the letter, Newsom states that some of the people who were recently moved to Martha's Vineyard "alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization." Newsom wrote. "I urge U.S. DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws."

DeSantis sent migrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday after promising to relocate them to a "sanctuary destination," sparking a wave of criticism for what some viewed as a "heartless" political ploy. His communication director Taryn Fenske told Fox News that designated sanctuary states "will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration."

DeSantis's move followed Abbott's decision to relocate migrants who had crossed the southern border of Texas. Abbott's administration has spent up to $15 million on buses for migrants to travel to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Comments / 10

ethical journalism
3d ago

Biden admin has bussed and flown illegals all over for months. Let's investigate that and the so called secure border. Hypocritical clowns and damn sure liars.

Reply
10
james gerber
3d ago

He has the right to protect the people of his state from this invasion. If anyone should be looked into it is Biden and hid Democrats for treason to our country.

Reply
5
Dark Knight
3d ago

some body kidnapped Comrade Gruesome, Newsom's brain because he is an idiot

Reply
6
