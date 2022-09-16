Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League

With the UEFA Nations League returning, Chelsea sees three more of their first team players receive national call-ups.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After returning from a year-long loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher was meant to set the Premier League on fire after a standout season last year.

However, Gallagher has struggled to find the form the English midfielder managed to produce last season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This unfortunately cost the 22-year-old to miss out on a second call-up to Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad who are set to play Italy and Germany.

Gallagher has instead seen himself get a call-up to the England under 21's team where he will join the likes of Levi Colwill, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Elliot .

Another loanee from last season Armando Broja also see's an international call-up to the Albanian national team.

Broja has mainly featured off the Bench for the Blues this season but has looked eager to break into the starting 11.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Albania is set to take Israel on the 24th of September and Iceland on the following Tuesday.

Albania seems to be struggling in their group sitting third on one point but cannot be relegated after Russia's position has been forfeited.

Kai Havertz also sees an international call-up where he will join up with the German national team in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / Eibner

The German international has been a regular for Chelsea so far this season, starting in almost every game so far this season and scoring the winner in the Blue's 2-1 win over West Ham.

Germany is set to take on group leaders Hungary and bottom place England where Havertz will face the likes of Ben Chilwell , Raheem Sterling and Reece James.

Read More Chelsea Stories