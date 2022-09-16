ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAbxQ_0hyTaitD00

With the UEFA Nations League returning, Chelsea sees three more of their first team players receive national call-ups.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After returning from a year-long loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher was meant to set the Premier League on fire after a standout season last year.

However, Gallagher has struggled to find the form the English midfielder managed to produce last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182Hzu_0hyTaitD00

IMAGO / Sportimage

This unfortunately cost the 22-year-old to miss out on a second call-up to Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad who are set to play Italy and Germany.

Gallagher has instead seen himself get a call-up to the England under 21's team where he will join the likes of Levi Colwill, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Elliot .

Another loanee from last season Armando Broja also see's an international call-up to the Albanian national team.

Broja has mainly featured off the Bench for the Blues this season but has looked eager to break into the starting 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbayz_0hyTaitD00

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Albania is set to take Israel on the 24th of September and Iceland on the following Tuesday.

Albania seems to be struggling in their group sitting third on one point but cannot be relegated after Russia's position has been forfeited.

Kai Havertz also sees an international call-up where he will join up with the German national team in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29E2Kl_0hyTaitD00

IMAGO / Eibner

The German international has been a regular for Chelsea so far this season, starting in almost every game so far this season and scoring the winner in the Blue's 2-1 win over West Ham.

Germany is set to take on group leaders Hungary and bottom place England where Havertz will face the likes of Ben Chilwell , Raheem Sterling and Reece James.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Emmanuel Petit
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa Nations League#The Premier League#International Call#English#Albanian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy