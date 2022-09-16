ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ Opening Location in Addison

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago
A second location is in the works for Dallas’ OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ . Addison is the next city on the list for the scratch kitchen and bakery that features craft meats, craft cocktails, and some sweet treats.

When you step into OAK’D , you find plush leather chairs to sit and enjoy a craft cocktail, glass of wine, or a cold beer. The OAK’D menu features handcrafted Texas barbecue including smoked turkey breast, Duroc pork spare ribs, and burnt ends. Everything on the menu at OAK’D is locally and regionally sourced including the Wagyu Brisket, which comes from Rosewood Ranch .

Gourmet sides such as Apple Cider Coleslaw, Three Cheese Mac, and Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts can accompany your handcrafted barbecue selections. Sandwiches, burgers, and salads are also on the menu. Plus, the OAK’D Bake Shop offers biscuits and cornbread, homemade ice cream, and other sweet treats such as S’Mores Pie and bread pudding.

The new OAK’D is tentatively set to open at 4525 Belt Line Rd. in Addison sometime this winter. If you want to try some craft meats from OAK’D while waiting for the latest spot to open, you can visit the current location in Dallas’ Old Town Shopping Center on Greenville Ave.



