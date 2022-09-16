Read full article on original website
3 Cleveland Browns stock whose down after the New York Jets game
The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets and they deserve to be lambasted. The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been better than it has any right to be. The defense, however, has been as bad as it was expected to be. The Browns’ defense completely fell apart for the second straight week just as they did against the Carolina Panthers. This time, however, the Browns were not able to come back.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
ESPN
Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh
CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
Bob Wischusen provided thrilling radio calls for NY Jets’ comeback
Wischusen has been calling Jets games on ESPN Radio New York since 2002. Oh, to be a New York Jets fan today. Just today. That’s certainly how Jets radio play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen feels after experiencing the emotional upheaval of the last two minutes of yesterday’s 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
After a wild opening week of the NFL season, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns should provide plenty of fireworks ahead of their Week 2 matchup that is scheduled to take place at the Dog Pound. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jets-Browns prediction and pick will be made.
The Cleveland Browns locker room sounds pretty toxic
The Cleveland Browns are not a team unified after a loss to the New York Jets. 2022 was supposed to be the year the Cleveland Browns rid themselves of their demons in the offseason. Well, the Football Gods are a fickle and cruel bunch. Fans everywhere were left deflated after the Browns blew a victory that was 99.9% confirmed.
New York Jets-Cleveland Browns halftime thoughts: Tie game
PASSING: Joe Flacco (10-of-16, 99 yards, 2 TD) RUSHING: Breece Hall (5 carries, 36 yards) RECEIVING: Garrett Wilson (3 rec., 25 yards, 1 TD) PASSING: Jacoby Brissett (12-of-13, 101 yards, 1 TD) RUSHING: Nick Chubb (8 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD) RECEIVING: Amari Cooper (4 rec., 48 yards, 1 TD)
New York Giants Receiver Richie James Writing His Comeback Story
Giants receiver Richie James spent the 2021 season on injured reserve. But he's back and reminding the NFL that he's still a very serviceable player.
3 good and 3 bad from the Cleveland Browns hilarious loss to the New York Jets
The New York Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns blew their guaranteed wins against the New York Jets and did so just like it was expected; by being awful against the pass. The Browns held a 30-17 lead in the final 90 seconds of the game, but Joe Flacco did what Flacco does so well, and that’s beat the Browns in Cleveland.
NY Jets head coach Robert Saleh continues his pregame tradition
Saleh has a ritual that he has maintained on gameday since his first coaching job. Before the New York Jets‘ 1 p.m. tilt against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Robert Saleh took to the stadium seats. No, not as a spectator. Saleh doesn’t just sit and watch the empty...
Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll
It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
