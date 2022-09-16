Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Llano head librarian resigns due to ‘lack of response’ over grievances
Llano Head Librarian Martina Castelan resigned her position as of Sept. 27 but was asked to pack up her personal belongings and leave at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Her resignation leaves only a part-time, 28-hour-a week person to run the facility. The Llano County Library System, which had 12...
Texas appeals court ruling that blocks some transgender child welfare checks
A Texas judge on Friday expanded her existing order protecting the families of transgender youth who have undergone gender-affirming medical care from child abuse investigations, but a subsequent appeal from the state means the inquiries can continue. Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum in a new filing issued...
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
Neo-Nazis Protested Near Drag Brunch After Texas GOP Tweeted ‘Alert’
A group of neo-Nazis toting swastikas and transphobic signs gathered near a restaurant hosting a drag brunch in Pflugerville, Texas, Sunday, just days after the state GOP tweeted an “alert” about the event. One man held up a flag featuring a swastika. Another wore a red hat emblazoned...
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
$230K in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Department of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy
Controversy surrounds Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort, who is the subject of a special council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, regarding possible sanctions for inappropriate use of social media and failure to fulfill a public information request. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at a...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
thedailytexan.com
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up
The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Travis County
One person has died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 5300 block of Hudson Bend Road.
