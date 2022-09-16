Read full article on original website
Kay Ivey attends grand opening of new Bankston Motor Homes location in Attalla
Governor Kay Ivey was in Attalla on Friday for the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Bankston Motor Homes’ new dealership and service center in Attalla, in Etowah County. “Folks, I have been to Attalla a time or two, but I am excited to be here for the...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Sen. Shelby says growth makes the case for new Huntsville federal courthouse
Huntsville, which last year claimed the title as the largest city in Alabama, continues to see new people moving in every day so that’s why a new and larger federal courthouse is needed to replace the one built 90 years ago, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said Monday. The...
Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County
Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
New mental health crisis center in Huntsville ‘will change lives’
Jeremy Blair’s vision became reality on Monday. The CEO of Wellstone Behavioral Health in Huntsville has long seen the need for emergency care for those enduring mental health crises and lobbied for years for a system of crisis centers throughout Alabama to meet that need. On Monday, Blair welcomed...
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Crime Stoppers chairman gifts UAB $10 million, largest single alumnus donation in school’s history
The chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, J. Frank Barefield, Jr. recently gifted $10 million to UAB in efforts to bridge criminal justice and economic growth in entrepreneurship. This is the largest single donation given by an alumnus in the college’s history. Of that, $5 million dollars will...
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
