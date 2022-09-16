ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
weisradio.com

Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County

Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
sylacauganews.com

23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
