Boston, MA

NECN

Boston Prepares to Help Puerto Ricans After Hurricane Fiona

Leaders in Boston and Massachusetts are planning for the possibility of thousands of Puerto Ricans heading to the area for relief after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island. The hurricane began pounding Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing flooding and landslides that ripped apart homes. "We probably will see an influx...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex

The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood

Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Residents Escape Roxbury Blaze as Firefighters Find and Rescue Cat

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital. The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
HOOKSETT, NH
NECN

Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home

Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
ESSEX, MA
NECN

Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening

Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force

A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Flames Engulf Multi-Family Home in Everett, Leaving 5 Displaced

Five people will need somewhere to stay after a fire ripped through the third floor and back porch of a multi-family home in Everett, Massachusetts Monday morning. Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department spent hours battling the fire on Woodlawn Street Monday, where they were met with towering flames when they first arrived.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

2 Teens Killed in Attleboro Crash

Two teens were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Police told WJAR-TV that they responded to South Avenue at West Street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree. The occupants, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were killed. They were identified...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location

Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield

A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
NECN

Leaders Push Back Against Hate Amid Allegations Against Winthrop Woman

A Massachusetts woman accused of yelling racist slurs at a neighbor and vandalizing their property appeared in court Monday. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, was arraigned in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court. She ducked cameras as reporters asked her about the civil rights violation and property destruction charges she is facing.
WINTHROP, MA
NECN

Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
SHREWSBURY, MA

