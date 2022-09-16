Read full article on original website
Related
Requests for drainage structures, jail on Saline County agenda
Drainage structures and the jail project are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond, budget on Salina city agenda
A variety of topics are on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday, including the pond at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and the proposed 2023 budget. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
KWU alumna featured in university’s next art exhibit
The exhibit Full Circle: The Art of Teaching Art, created by Nancy Williams, ’91, in conjunction with Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, opens Monday in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Through their works, Williams, a KWU alumna who has taught middle school art for 25 years at USD...
Moran stops in Salina to visit Kansas STARBASE youth program
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina Friday to visit the United States Department of Defense Kansas STARBASE program for youth. The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) outreach program in Salina is located at the Kansas National Guard facility at 2929 Scanlan Avenue. Kansas STARBASE also has programs in Kansas City, Manhattan, Topeka, and Wichita.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Saturday in downtown Salina
It's almost time for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair!. The event is scheduled for Saturday in and around the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina. Entry to the street fair is open to the public at no charge. According to information from the museum, the street fair...
New Dickinson County election equipment arrives
ABILENE - Dickinson County Clerk/Election Office staff were delighted Wednesday morning when new election equipment was delivered, including a vote counting machine and voting machines for use at the polls. The equipment replaces 20-year-old machines which were outdated and no longer tech supported. The new equipment will be in place...
Rod Run pre-registration deadline Sept. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is just one week left to pre-register for the 2022 Rod Run in downtown Hutchinson coming up September 30 and October 1. Pre-Registration for the 2022 Rod Run closes on September 26 at midnight. You can still participate by registering in person the day of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
Fort Riley will celebrate Apple Day Saturday
Fort Riley sets aside a fall Saturday in September each year for an open house and apple day celebration. This year it will be on Saturday. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Artillery and Cavalry Parade Fields. Ron Stewart, coordinator for the event, said...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Anthony Quinlinn; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order; Unknown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
KAKE TV
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
Salina men sentenced for Aug. 2020 incident in which officer shot
Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of Salina, to 247...
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are four new movies, 21 new children's books, and 17 other new books. The new movies this week include "1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story," "When Calls The Heart: Year Nine," and "When Calls the Heart Double Feature: In Like a Lion; Turn of the Page."
Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0