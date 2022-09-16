ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

By Shirley Ju
 3 days ago
Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “ YESSIE ,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake , Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.

While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.”

Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records , has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to her unique voice, intense lyrics and WYSIWYG personality. She was nominated for a Grammy for her sophomore EP, “Being Human In Public,” and took home four Juno Awards for R&B/Soul recording of the year, best video and best new artist in 2019. Reyez also boasts a cameo in Beyonce’s “Black is King” visual album.

YESSIE ” clocks in at 11 tracks, with a lone feature from Atlanta rapper 6LACK. The title is inspired by her nickname, and alludes to the ultra-personal nature of the album, which delves into topics of love, loss, closure and happiness.

Upon entering the venue, guests were welcomed with a wall decorated with positive affirmations (including some in Spanish), curated cocktails, live art, and of course, Reyez herself. The whole evening was a rare occasion, because as the invite states, “Jessie is never outside.”

Fans of Jessie Reyez can catch her live on her 2022 North American tour, which spans across 29 dates with eight cities already sold out.

