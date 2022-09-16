Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
montanasports.com
After blistering through non-conference play, Montana Grizzlies shift focus to Big Sky slate
TERRE HAUTE, IND. — It was another convincing non-conference win for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Saturday when they defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 49-14. Now, the Grizzlies shift their focus to Big Sky Conference play as they get set to begin their conference slate. The Grizzlies outscored...
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood
This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
Sunday Streets event returns to Missoula
The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana visits Indiana State to close out nonconference schedule
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Montana hopes to close their nonconference slate 3-0, but they'll have their first road game this season by visiting Indiana State (1-1). It's their second consecutive opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference. This story will be updated. More from this section.
montanakaimin.com
Politician and YouTube personality team up in Missoula ahead of the midterm election
Standing in front of roughly 300 people on Sept. 14 in the University Center Ballroom, internet star Hank Green hosted an event for the first congressional candidate he has ever endorsed: Monica Tranel. She’s running for Montana’s new western district, an added congressional seat in Montana after the 2020 census....
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New road closure in effect at Mullan Build project in Missoula
The Mullan Build project is continuing in Missoula and the intersection of England Boulevard and Flynn Lane is now closed.
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
NBCMontana
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
NBCMontana
USDA Forest Service announces deputy regional foresters
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service Northern Region announced one of two of the region’s deputy regional foresters. Ben South has been appointed to the region’s deputy position and is currently Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck, N.D. USDA Forest Service released the following:. USDA Forest Service...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0