Rehoboth, MA

Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuYJt_0hyTX3My00

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation.

Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and trafficking in 100 pounds or more of marijuana.

Rehoboth police said they searched Young’s Allens Lane home Thursday and found items associated with the trafficking, sale and distribution of narcotics.

He was ordered held on $100,000 bail and is due to appear in court Friday.

