Austin, TX

Report: Texas leads nation in number of books banned in schools

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas leads the nation in the number of books banned in schools, according to a report from PEN America. Meanwhile, two local libraries are encouraging the reading of such books. "We have been shocked and dismayed by the incredible rise of book bans in schools in the...
More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps

The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
Family continues search for missing UT Austin student who disappeared in 1976

AUSTIN, Texas - A UT Austin student who vanished 46 years ago would have, or may have, turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo disappeared the second semester of his sophomore year in 1976. The 20-year-old engineering major had withdrawn from university that semester. His niece Amanda Vargo Wattecamps recovered a...
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
$15 Unlimited Play At Top Golf

Hit all the golf balls you want for just $15 per person at Top Golf! Every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, you and your friends can get this special offer by asking your Bay Host at the beginning of your visit to apply the promotion. When: Monday–Friday...
Austin home sales drop as more residents cannot afford to buy homes

AUSTIN, Texas — Housing affordability within the Austin area has dwindled to where only a select few people can reasonably buy a home, a report found. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new metrics from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo highlight the dwindling percentage of homes that are affordable for the residents in the city.
Austin, TX

