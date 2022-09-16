Read full article on original website
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: CASA Superhero Run, Ballet Austin, local festivals
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the scoop on fun and family-friendly weekend events, including the 3rd annual Lake Travis film festival, Ballet Austin's production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", the Pecan Street Festival, the 15th annual Viva Mexico celebration at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center and the 13th annual CASA Superhero Run.
fox7austin.com
Nearby businesses voice support for Crow Bar owner, employees after devastating fire
AUSTIN, Texas - The charred remains felt and smelled fresh on Monday, more than 24 hours after a fire tore through Crow Bar, a popular South Congress bar. Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple fires were set up and down S. Congress and S. 1st St. Investigators believe they were intentionally set.
fox7austin.com
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
fox7austin.com
Family continues search for missing UT Austin student who disappeared in 1976
AUSTIN, Texas - A UT Austin student who vanished 46 years ago would have, or may have, turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo disappeared the second semester of his sophomore year in 1976. The 20-year-old engineering major had withdrawn from university that semester. His niece Amanda Vargo Wattecamps recovered a...
fox7austin.com
Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort
GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
fox7austin.com
More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas leads nation in number of books banned in schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas leads the nation in the number of books banned in schools, according to a report from PEN America. Meanwhile, two local libraries are encouraging the reading of such books. "We have been shocked and dismayed by the incredible rise of book bans in schools in the...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
fox7austin.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Keeping Score: Peter Pan Mini Golf
In this latest Keeping Score matchup, Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe and Libbi Farrow hit the links at the iconic Austin destination Peter Pan Mini Golf, which has been around since 1948. Owner Margaret Dismukes Massad inherited the course from her father, who carved all the original characters, including the T-Rex and Peter Pan, that have been at the course since the 50s and 60s.
fox7austin.com
'Intentionally set': AFD investigating multiple overnight fires in South Congress area
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says several fires were intentionally set overnight. They say fires were set at the Crow Bar on South Congress and a vacant auto repair shop on South First. There were also about 15 grass, dumpster, and trash fires in the area. Lisa Watts...
fox7austin.com
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
fox7austin.com
Hotter times ahead with highs in upper 90s, heat indices in triple digit territory
AUSTIN, Texas - Autumn begins on Thursday, but there are no signs of summer letting up anytime soon. The weekend heat will carry over to the brand-new week. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with heat indices in triple-digit territory. Coastal showers will stay well east of Austin so the...
fox7austin.com
UT Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown arrested, released for marijuana possession
AUSTIN, Texas - UT Longhorns defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown turned himself into a detention center in East Texas Monday morning. Overshown was released from Van Zandt County on a personal recognizance bond a few minutes later. This happened after he was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana...
fox7austin.com
Retired DPS trooper shot during standoff after allegedly killing wife, 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns look ahead to Big 12 opener against Texas Tech
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead with a road trip to Texas Tech this weekend. As the Horns roll into their Big 12 opener, everybody has a Lubbock memory. "I was a freshman. I remember I was on the sideline, I was...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon; roads reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin are finally reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
fox7austin.com
Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
