In this latest Keeping Score matchup, Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe and Libbi Farrow hit the links at the iconic Austin destination Peter Pan Mini Golf, which has been around since 1948. Owner Margaret Dismukes Massad inherited the course from her father, who carved all the original characters, including the T-Rex and Peter Pan, that have been at the course since the 50s and 60s.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO