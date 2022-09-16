ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: CASA Superhero Run, Ballet Austin, local festivals

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the scoop on fun and family-friendly weekend events, including the 3rd annual Lake Travis film festival, Ballet Austin's production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", the Pecan Street Festival, the 15th annual Viva Mexico celebration at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center and the 13th annual CASA Superhero Run.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family continues search for missing UT Austin student who disappeared in 1976

AUSTIN, Texas - A UT Austin student who vanished 46 years ago would have, or may have, turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo disappeared the second semester of his sophomore year in 1976. The 20-year-old engineering major had withdrawn from university that semester. His niece Amanda Vargo Wattecamps recovered a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort

GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Report: Texas leads nation in number of books banned in schools

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas leads the nation in the number of books banned in schools, according to a report from PEN America. Meanwhile, two local libraries are encouraging the reading of such books. "We have been shocked and dismayed by the incredible rise of book bans in schools in the...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: Peter Pan Mini Golf

In this latest Keeping Score matchup, Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe and Libbi Farrow hit the links at the iconic Austin destination Peter Pan Mini Golf, which has been around since 1948. Owner Margaret Dismukes Massad inherited the course from her father, who carved all the original characters, including the T-Rex and Peter Pan, that have been at the course since the 50s and 60s.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown arrested, released for marijuana possession

AUSTIN, Texas - UT Longhorns defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown turned himself into a detention center in East Texas Monday morning. Overshown was released from Van Zandt County on a personal recognizance bond a few minutes later. This happened after he was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns look ahead to Big 12 opener against Texas Tech

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead with a road trip to Texas Tech this weekend. As the Horns roll into their Big 12 opener, everybody has a Lubbock memory. "I was a freshman. I remember I was on the sideline, I was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20

AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
AUSTIN, TX

