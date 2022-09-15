Read full article on original website
Related
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
KUCB
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok brings high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska.
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok has crossed into the Bering Sea bringing high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska. KUCB's Vic Fisher talked to Kaitlyn O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, about the storm. This interview originally aired on KUCB on Sept. 16, 2022. It...
Comments / 0