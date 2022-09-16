Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
cbs17
Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
cbs17
‘Trying not to cry:’ Fayetteville woman wins $150,000 on lottery scratch-off, plans to help family
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman who won the final $150,000 jackpot of one lottery scratch-off game wants to spend it on her family. North Carolina Education Lottery officials say Celma Marshall picked up her winnings Thursday at headquarters. “I’m just so happy I can’t even believe it,”...
cbs17
Brothers charged with murder after Raleigh man found dead in parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Raleigh parking lot earlier this month. Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were identified as suspects by the Raleigh Police Department after Lalo Catro-Ibarra, 50, was found dead in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chapanoke Road.
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
cbs17
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
cbs17
Police searching for shooting suspect in Carrboro
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week. On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St....
cbs17
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17
Cary tennis park aims to be tennis destination with big tournaments, big renovations
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 300,000 people come through the gates of the Cary Tennis Park each year. Town officials are hoping that the number continues to go up, as park leaders add more tournaments and more programming to the schedule. More than $900,000 in Wake County and...
Man charged after deadly shooting in car at North Carolina mall
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
cbs17
NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
Durham Police identify man killed in in Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard that left a 23-year-old man dead.
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
cbs17
2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.
