Knightdale, NC

cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Brothers charged with murder after Raleigh man found dead in parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Raleigh parking lot earlier this month. Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were identified as suspects by the Raleigh Police Department after Lalo Catro-Ibarra, 50, was found dead in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chapanoke Road.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
DURHAM, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police searching for shooting suspect in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week. On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St....
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
DURHAM, NC

