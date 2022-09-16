ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances going down later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a chance to dry out a little on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few scattered late day storms. Then on Thursday and Friday those chances drop even more as some extremely dry air moves in over Florida. For Tuesday we will see mostly...
Local Puerto Rican artist reflects on her time in the “eye of the storm”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - September 20th marks five years since Hurricane Maria hit and devasted the small island of Puerto Rico. Today, Puerto Rico finds itself in yet another state of emergency under the eye of Hurricane Fiona which has left nearly 1.4 million residents without power, running water, and is expected to worsen as conditions develop.
Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ample moisture and continued warm temperatures will trigger a few storms through midweek. Most of the storms will be in inland locations starting at about 2 p.m. A light sea breeze will start at around noon and trigger a shower or two near the coast before...
Truck driver training expanding to SCF’s Venice campus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A program for Commercial Driver’s License training and apprenticeships is expanding at State College of Florida, thanks to a $1.2 million grant. SCF has had a partnership with FleetForce since October 2021 allowing the driving school to operate at the school’s Bradenton campus. The $1.2 million will expand the program’s capacity to 300 students and add an additional location at SCF’s Venice campus.
Woman warns of scam callers posing as Florida Power & Light

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it’s a phone call, an e-mail, or a text message, scammers are coming up with more ways to swindle you. One scam in particular is hitting a lot of Suncoast residents and it’s causing a commotion within the community. Carole Atkins said she...
