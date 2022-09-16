Read full article on original website
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a wooded area. According to officials, the body of a 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being conducted and officials will provide more information as the investigation continues.
WATCH: Lee County School Resource Officer saves child in school pick-up line
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lee County School Resource Officer is being honored by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for his heroic rescue. SRO Deputy Bill Weaver was caught on camera performing CPR on a baby in the parent drop-off line. The infant’s mother ran for help after she realized the child wasn’t breathing.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
Woman warns of scam callers posing as Florida Power & Light
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it’s a phone call, an e-mail, or a text message, scammers are coming up with more ways to swindle you. One scam in particular is hitting a lot of Suncoast residents and it’s causing a commotion within the community. Carole Atkins said she...
Sarasota County to host community cleanup Oct. 1
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a free community cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 1. Residents will be able to bring discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings to a pickup site in Gulf Gate from 8 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at...
Truck driver training expanding to SCF’s Venice campus
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A program for Commercial Driver’s License training and apprenticeships is expanding at State College of Florida, thanks to a $1.2 million grant. SCF has had a partnership with FleetForce since October 2021 allowing the driving school to operate at the school’s Bradenton campus. The $1.2 million will expand the program’s capacity to 300 students and add an additional location at SCF’s Venice campus.
Emotional reunion for 6-year-old and doctor who saved her life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Vasquez family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare the night they had to rush their 6-year-old daughter to the emergency room. She had woken up unable to breathe in the middle of the night. In late August, 6-year-old Kiali Vazquez was rushed to the hospital.
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
Deadly crash in Desoto County
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Desoto County on Saturday. September 17 according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP stated that three pedestrians were hurt in the crash. One Juvenile is deceased, one adult has critical injuries, and one child pedestrian has minor injuries.
Boaters cast off along Suncoast to help special needs kids, adults
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Engines fired up outside Marina Jacks, one of the five stops along the Last Call Before Fall Boat & Personal Watercraft Fun Run. Boaters had the chance to cruise along Gulf waters with friends and family before docking again for an afternoon of games and prizes.
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
SeaWorld taking suggestions for names for baby dolphin saved in Clearwater
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaWorld Orlando has announced an update on a dolphin rescued from a crab trap in Clearwater in July. Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as lifeguards and Clearwater Fire Rescue, managed to free the calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.
International Coastal Cleanup Day inspires beachgoers to clean up our shores
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers all over the world are flocking to the coast, not to enjoy the beauty but to keep it that way. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 where thousands of people are joining in on a massive effort to protect the natural beauty of coastlines by picking up trash as a team.
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
The Suncoast’s drying out but new tropical development possible next week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first major hurricane of 2022 has formed. Fiona will batter the Caicos Island chain today with winds gusting to 140 mph. The storm may fluctuate in intensity as it moves north over the next two days. It will encounter a few shearing winds, which tend to damage tropical systems, but the Atlantic waters are very warm, which tend to feed tropical systems.
Team USA vs Japan will resume at Ed Smith Stadium
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 and Under World baseball cup is planned to resume play Sunday, September 19 after weather delays. USA vs Japan will pick up play in the 3rd inning with Japan winning 3-2. Forty minutes after the game is over, the defending world champion Chinese Taipei...
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
