Sarasota County, FL

Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a wooded area. According to officials, the body of a 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being conducted and officials will provide more information as the investigation continues.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
Woman warns of scam callers posing as Florida Power & Light

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it’s a phone call, an e-mail, or a text message, scammers are coming up with more ways to swindle you. One scam in particular is hitting a lot of Suncoast residents and it’s causing a commotion within the community. Carole Atkins said she...
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County to host community cleanup Oct. 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a free community cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 1. Residents will be able to bring discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings to a pickup site in Gulf Gate from 8 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at...
Truck driver training expanding to SCF’s Venice campus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A program for Commercial Driver’s License training and apprenticeships is expanding at State College of Florida, thanks to a $1.2 million grant. SCF has had a partnership with FleetForce since October 2021 allowing the driving school to operate at the school’s Bradenton campus. The $1.2 million will expand the program’s capacity to 300 students and add an additional location at SCF’s Venice campus.
Emotional reunion for 6-year-old and doctor who saved her life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Vasquez family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare the night they had to rush their 6-year-old daughter to the emergency room. She had woken up unable to breathe in the middle of the night. In late August, 6-year-old Kiali Vazquez was rushed to the hospital.
Sarasota, FL
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
Deadly crash in Desoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Desoto County on Saturday. September 17 according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP stated that three pedestrians were hurt in the crash. One Juvenile is deceased, one adult has critical injuries, and one child pedestrian has minor injuries.
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
The Suncoast’s drying out but new tropical development possible next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first major hurricane of 2022 has formed. Fiona will batter the Caicos Island chain today with winds gusting to 140 mph. The storm may fluctuate in intensity as it moves north over the next two days. It will encounter a few shearing winds, which tend to damage tropical systems, but the Atlantic waters are very warm, which tend to feed tropical systems.
Team USA vs Japan will resume at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 and Under World baseball cup is planned to resume play Sunday, September 19 after weather delays. USA vs Japan will pick up play in the 3rd inning with Japan winning 3-2. Forty minutes after the game is over, the defending world champion Chinese Taipei...
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
Sarasota, FL

