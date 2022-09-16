Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
abcnews4.com
Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closure on Main Road
Charleston County today announced a nighttime lane closure on Main Road near Savannah Highway will take place Monday, September 19th from 7 pm until 6:30 am. Charleston County Stormwater crews will close the right northbound lane on Main Road for utility work in preparation for the Main Road Drainage Improvement Project.
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
live5news.com
Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
live5news.com
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
live5news.com
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
live5news.com
Berlin G. Myers Parkway reopens after crash cleared
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway shut down because of an early-morning crash has reopened. Summerville dispatchers said the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m., closed Berlin G. Myers Parkway at Gahagan Road. Police said the roadway reopened just...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
The Post and Courier
Police arrest suspect of hit-and-run that left 2 women badly hurt in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston that seriously injured two women. Erik Gustav Kirby was taken into custody early Sept. 18 on two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records show. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16...
live5news.com
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Colleton Co. deputies arrest 2, seize $500K+ in drugs
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said an overnight traffic stop on I-95 led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than a half-million dollars in illegal drugs. Salvador Hernandez Sainz, 22, of Sinola, Mexico; and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, of...
