Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closure on Main Road

Charleston County today announced a nighttime lane closure on Main Road near Savannah Highway will take place Monday, September 19th from 7 pm until 6:30 am. Charleston County Stormwater crews will close the right northbound lane on Main Road for utility work in preparation for the Main Road Drainage Improvement Project.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Berlin G. Myers Parkway reopens after crash cleared

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway shut down because of an early-morning crash has reopened. Summerville dispatchers said the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m., closed Berlin G. Myers Parkway at Gahagan Road. Police said the roadway reopened just...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. deputies arrest 2, seize $500K+ in drugs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said an overnight traffic stop on I-95 led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than a half-million dollars in illegal drugs. Salvador Hernandez Sainz, 22, of Sinola, Mexico; and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, of...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

