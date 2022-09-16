ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County confirms its 1st monkeypox case in child

By Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

Riverside County on Friday confirmed its first monkeypox case in a child.

The child is younger than 10 and lives in western Riverside County, officials said. He or she did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.

Officials were notified of the positive test result this week and are working to determine the source of the infection.

No further details about the infection have been released.

“This case reminds everyone that MPX can impact anyone, regarding of age, gender or sexual orientation,” Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County, said in a news release.

The county has reported about 256 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox, with the majority coming from the Coachella Valley, officials said.

The virus spreads mostly through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or boldly fluid during sex and other activities including kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling.

It can also spread by touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that hasn’t been cleaned, like clothing and bedding.

Additionally, the virus can spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged and close face-to-face contact.

Health officials remind residents of they ways they can protect themselves from monkeypox:

  • Avoiding close contact with people with symptoms like sores or rashes
  • Practicing good hand hygiene
  • Using appropriate personal protective equipment like a mask, gown, and gloves when caring for others with symptoms
  • Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus
  • People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. A rash should always be well covered until completely healed.
Concerns grow over overdoses following music festival death

Marcy Rodriguez of Montebello is trying to pick up the pieces after losing her 27-year-old son Eli just days ago. Eli attended "Nocturnal Wonderland" in San Bernardino, a concert festival billed as "the best electronic dance music, camping and art festival in Southern California." At some point during the festival, Eli ingested an unknown type […]
Rabies-infected bat discovered in Orange County

Local Orange County health officials are alerting the public after a bat tested positive for rabies in Fountain Valley on Wednesday. The infected bat was discovered in the parking lot of a pickleball court located near 16400 Brookhurst Street, according to the OC Health Care Agency. Visitors are being asked to stay alert and avoid […]
Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles

Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
8-year-old boy in Indio seriously injured in dog attack

An 8-year-old boy in Indio was seriously injured after he was attacked by his aunt's dog Monday afternoon. According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was at his aunt's house on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante around 3 p.m. when the dog broke out of its kennel, ran straight for the boy and […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles

A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff's officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County

Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
Volunteers to clean up California's beaches Saturday

Thousands of volunteers will comb the beaches of California Saturday to clean up trash as part of Coastal Cleanup Day. The event, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission, includes events from the southernmost point in the state, Imperial Beach, to the very top, in Smith River. There are dozens of clean-ups organized in […]
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets

Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide

Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
Willowbrook man admits to robbing banks while on parole for robbing banks

A man from Willowbrook pleaded guilty to federal charges for robbing several banks in the Los Angeles area while out on supervised release for previous bank robbery convictions. Rickey Lewis, 53, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection to a six-day crime spree that happened […]
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
