Mansura, LA

Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
Police investigating active shooter hoax at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a phone call on Friday, Sept. 16, that said there was an active shooter at Bolton High School and that several people had already been shot. Upon arriving at Bolton, authorities were informed by school officials that the call was...
#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Home Invasion
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Last Friday, local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at Bolton High School. On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021.
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old male is dead after being struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra on Holly Grove Road in Anacoco, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway for unknown reasons when the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Troop E said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
