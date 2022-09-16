Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
2 arrested following death of a toddler in Louisiana
Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway Rayne teen
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is looking for a runaway Rayne juvenile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected Car Thief Crashes Vehicle Into Iberia Parish Patrol Car
Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say that a man who allegedly stole a vehicle ended up crashing that vehicle into an Iberia Parish Sheriff's patrol car. It was very early this morning that the situation began to unfold. Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia Police Department says...
kalb.com
Police investigating active shooter hoax at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a phone call on Friday, Sept. 16, that said there was an active shooter at Bolton High School and that several people had already been shot. Upon arriving at Bolton, authorities were informed by school officials that the call was...
Opelousas man killed in Vernon Parish crash
Louisiana State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vernon Parish.
Thieves hit local nursery; identity of three people sought
Lafayette Police and a local business are asking for tips in a theft that happened Friday at the Johnston Street business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
kalb.com
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
Last Friday, local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at Bolton High School. On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021.
theadvocate.com
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
KPLC TV
Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash
Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old male is dead after being struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra on Holly Grove Road in Anacoco, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway for unknown reasons when the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Troop E said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident
A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
kalb.com
Road to Recovery: Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is on the road to recovery after a motorcycle accident in March that nearly ended his life. But, a peculiar set of circumstances brought a rescuer into his life, and the story behind the rescue is almost unbelievable. Carey Hamblin was headed...
Comments / 0