This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
5 fall color drives in Colorado through massive aspen groves
Sprawling 106 acres in Utah’s Fishlake National Forest, Pando is the largest known aspen clone in the world. But with research, experts suspect a larger one could be found — perhaps in Colorado’s mountains. We asked where they would look. Here’s some of what they said:
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado Residents Are Kicking Their Smoking Habit and Results Are Good!
Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health and here in Colorado cigarettes are being kicked to the curb by a lot of residents. According to a new report by the Lung Institute, Coloradans have some of the best lung health in all of America. Colorado Loves to Stay...
While aspens steal the show in Colorado, this native tree also delivers fall colors
Come fall in Colorado, aspen gets all the love. But yellow isn’t the only color in the hilly palette. However short lived and uncertain the display, it’s all the more reason to appreciate the underappreciated native that is Gambel oak. For fall colors, Pikes Peak region destination suggests...
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?
If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
Dangerous bacteria shuts down water distribution system at Colorado state park
The discovery of bacteria has resulted in a shut down of the water distribution system at Navajo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. This temporary shutdown impacts the park's drinking water, toilets, and showers. According to officials, E. coli was found during a routine sampling of two...
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
