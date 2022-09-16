ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado

Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Vail, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’

If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
