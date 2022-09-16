ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're not craving a wet, sticky cinnamon bun yet, you will be after reading this.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best cinnamon rolls in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

The cinnamon roll is a greatest hit on breakfast menus . From the big-as-your-face pastries at greasy spoon diners to the gooey, gourmet buns topped with crunchy bits like bacon crumbles and pecans, the delectable cinnamon roll was brought to the United States by Swedish and German immigrants in the 17th century.

In Texas, you can find the best cinnamon roll at Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land. Here's why:

Reviewers use a lot of superlatives when describing the cinnamon rolls at Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land, Texas. "Just the very best cinnamon rolls on the planet," one Google reviewer proclaims. The bakery, which opened in 1988, specializes in cinnamon rolls as well as cinnamon strudels, pecan sticky buns, muffins, and sausage kolaches.

Cinnamon's Bakery is located at 13881 Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land.

