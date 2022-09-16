ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers to sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Tampa Bay Times about the signing Tuesday morning. The signing comes amid a rash of injuries to Buccaneers wide receivers, a group that includes Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.
