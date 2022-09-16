The San Francisco Giants (70-77) continue their 7-game divisional road trip with the second game of their 4-game series against the Colorado Rockies (64-83) Tuesday. First pitch is 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO