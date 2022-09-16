ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Awesome 92.3

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
bluespringsgov.com

Downtown Blue Springs Town Hall

What are your ideas for Downtown Blue Springs? Join Downtown Alive and the City of Blue Springs in a Town Hall style meeting to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Downtown Blue Springs.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE

The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For September 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers initiated a traffic stop on a truck for failure to maintain its lane in the area of West 11th Street and South Grand Avenue. The vehicle also had expired license plates. A small baggy of marijuana was located during the investigation. The marijuana was seized for destruction, and the driver was released without charges.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 19-year-old Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Jack Profit pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Cameron Kelly, causing Kelly’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Profit.
WARRENSBURG, MO
mykdkd.com

Heartland Community Theatre Monthly Movie Matinee

Heartland Community Theatre is pleased to announce this month’s 4th Sunday monthly movie matinee, is a “Suspense Sunday” event. Please come join us this Sunday, September 25th, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m., for our latest edition!. Our feature presentation is Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” (1959), starring...
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested

Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
BOONVILLE, MO
KMZU

Two occupants report serious injuries after

BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
BELTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man

CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO

