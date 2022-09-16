ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save America PAC advances $3M to Trump lawyer to cover legal fees

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Save America PAC has paid $3 million to cover the legal fees of an attorney former President Trump hired to provide counsel as the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigates his handling of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, multiple news outlets reported.

Politico reported on Thursday that three people familiar with the arrangement said Save America paid the amount to Chris Kise, who is also representing Trump in the DOJ’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump created Save America following the 2020 presidential election to raise funds in support of certain candidates and issues.

CNN also reported that a person familiar with the arrangement confirmed the payment.

Kise previously served as solicitor general of Florida and has won multiple cases before the Supreme Court. He left the firm Foley and Lardner to create his own firm, Chris Kise & Associates, to represent Trump as a client, according to Politico.

The payment occurred as Kise was going through the switch, so it is unclear if the payment went to a financial entity controlled by his new firm or one controlled by another entity, Politico reported.

The DOJ has been looking into Save America PAC recently as part of its investigation into Jan. 6. A federal grand jury has issued subpoenas to more than a dozen people seeking information related to Save America.

The revelation of the payment to Kise comes a day after a judge appointed a special master to review the materials that the FBI obtained during its search of Mar-a-Lago last month. The judge also denied the DOJ’s motion to access the classified records it obtained while the special master reviews the materials to see if any are protected by attorney-client or executive privilege.

The DOJ has indicated it intends to appeal the ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

A spokesperson for Trump and Save America did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Comments / 38

Barbara Karls
3d ago

for a man who talks about how incredibly rich he is, why is anybody footing his legal bills? I just don't believe a word he says, he hasn't been made to be responsible for his reprehensible behavior and those who continue to support his criminal misdeeds deserve to lose that money. the whole Republican leaning cult can have their weird little puppet mentality, done even reading these articles it's just too disgusting

Reply
35
science is truth
3d ago

Save American pac is trumps personal piggy bank. Always was and always will be, but the sheep keep sending him their $$$$ are like the comment a fool and his money are soon parted. They prove it every day!

Reply(1)
29
Bobby
3d ago

Save America PAC has lost there mines since he brags how rich he is . No wonder he is so rich he uses your hard earned money to pay for his dishonesty 👺

Reply
22
POLITICS
