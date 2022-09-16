ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

International film festival returns to Mattoon

By Noah Nelson
 3 days ago

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon Public Library is once again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival.

Four years ago, the library searched for more ways to bring the community together related to the arts. They have served as a hosting location for the festival ever since.

“We found the opportunity to offer primarily foreign films that relate to various current themes an appealing prospect,” said Carl Walworth, who serves as the library’s director. “The Shorts have been well received so far. They are entertaining, sometimes funny, sometimes sad, often with a sharp message.”

The nationwide festival, in its 25th year, features 10 short films selected from 870 submissions from
70 countries. The Mattoon Public Library is one of about 400 venues across six continents showing
films this year.

Normally, Walworth said festival venues are located in larger cities. However, the Mattoon Public Library provides the city and its surrounding areas the same viewing experience on a much smaller scale.

“We encourage people from throughout the area to attend one of our free showings to check out something that’s different and engaging,” Walworth said. “If you enjoy watching cinema, or you like to immerse yourself in world cultures and the arts, then this event is for you.”

The free screenings begin on Sept. 22. You can find more information here .

WCIA

Illinois Amish Heritage Center prepares barn raising

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)  – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) will host a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC will begin the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board […]
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Assumption hosts first French heritage festival

ASSUMPTION, Ill (WCIA) — Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration on Saturday. The early settlers of Assumption, formerly Tacusah, were immigrants from Canada, Europe or other distant parts of America. During the celebration, five of these early settlers will come to life in a performance called “The Tale of Two Cities” at the […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

MATTOON, Ill (WCIA) — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day on Oct. 10. Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs. Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & […]
MATTOON, IL
