International film festival returns to Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon Public Library is once again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival.

Four years ago, the library searched for more ways to bring the community together related to the arts. They have served as a hosting location for the festival ever since.

“We found the opportunity to offer primarily foreign films that relate to various current themes an appealing prospect,” said Carl Walworth, who serves as the library’s director. “The Shorts have been well received so far. They are entertaining, sometimes funny, sometimes sad, often with a sharp message.”



The nationwide festival, in its 25th year, features 10 short films selected from 870 submissions from

70 countries. The Mattoon Public Library is one of about 400 venues across six continents showing

films this year.

Normally, Walworth said festival venues are located in larger cities. However, the Mattoon Public Library provides the city and its surrounding areas the same viewing experience on a much smaller scale.

“We encourage people from throughout the area to attend one of our free showings to check out something that’s different and engaging,” Walworth said. “If you enjoy watching cinema, or you like to immerse yourself in world cultures and the arts, then this event is for you.”

The free screenings begin on Sept. 22. You can find more information here .



