Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
Three directions the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie could take
It was only a matter of time. Sony recently announced news that delighted Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans everywhere: A new movie is on the way set in the Karate Kid universe. The last time we saw a Karate Kid movie was the 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
‘Meet Cute’ director had a blast working with Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s new movie Meet Cute is arriving soon, and its director Alex Lehmann cannot speak glowingly enough of the duo. The new addition to Peacock’s streaming library is arriving soon, with Lehmann helming a time-travel based romantic comedy which is absolutely, definitely different to About Time. Starring two certified stars in Cuoco and Davidson, he’s spoken with great joy about the two actors and how working with them saw it “unlock” new parts of their roles. Davidson in particular sounds like a hoot to work with, as he explains.
A James Gunn pop culture fantasy phenomenon searches for the top spot on streaming
From sustained discussions for a revival to fan-made recasts for an updated reboot, fans of animation have long been obsessed with Scooby Doo and the flamboyant gang from Mystery Inc. And, while Scoob has been depicted in various forms of media since the late-60s, movie-lovers are most fascinated by the pop-culture phenomenon surrounding 2002’s live-action Scooby Doo.
Horror fans praise the best opening credits scene the genre has to offer
In horror, it’s certainly no secret that a large collection of movies have their overall fear factor ripped away due to a lazy, unappealing opening scene. However, a delectable handful of movies within the horror umbrella boast eye-popping opening credits scenes that keep viewers intrigued and refrained from searching for an alternative — and fans are happy to share which film sits as the cream of the crop.
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
A cult classic fantasy thriller that flopped at the box office returns with a vengeance on streaming
One of the trickiest aspects of the release of a fresh cinematic project is the chance that it will fall below expectations when it comes to the massive pressure of the box office. And while some of these films allow lackluster box-office performance to tarnish their reputation forever, other movies have been championed during later years to re-emerge as a bona fide cult classic, which is precisely the case for 1993’s Hocus Pocus.
A comic book flop too far ahead of its time undergoes a long-overdue reevaluation
When you think of comic book adaptations to have arrived in the immediate wake of Bryan Singer’s X-Men, roundly pinpointed as the film that kicked off the current boom that’s still going strong over 20 years later, co-writer and director Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World probably doesn’t come to mind.
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
Espionage aficionados still furious one of the century’s best spy thrillers didn’t get a sequel
Not every movie that gets a sequel deserves one, but the unfortunate other side of the coin is that there are often more than worthy features that fully deserve further installments, only to end up being cast aside and consigned to the annals of history. 11 years later, and fans remain apoplectic that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains part of the latter.
A reboot that flopped so hard it was forced to scrap a sequel tracks a killer on streaming
Trying to step into Morgan Freeman’s shoes is no easy task, especially when eyebrows were raised from the very second the legendary star’s replacement at the forefront of the Alex Cross franchise was announced. Tyler Perry wasn’t exactly the first name that came to mind when you imagine a hard-boiled serial killer thriller, but studio Lionsgate seemed confident.
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn stuns as Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm in new fan art
The release of Stranger Things season four saw tremendous success due to its unexpected twists, remarkable plot and character development, and heart-wrenching endings, and as usual certain characters emerged as popular favorites. Here, it’s neither Steve Harrington nor Eleven who made their way into the hearts of millions of fans...
Paying customers rue the best movies to ever crash and burn at the box office
We live in a world where a Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure failing to earn a billion dollars is viewed as a disappointment by the franchise’s staunchest supporters, so the lines between success and failure on a commercial level are becoming increasingly blurred. Outside of the blockbuster arena, though, a bomb is a bomb whatever way you try and cut it.
James Gunn seriously regrets one of his most popular MCU gags
It is common knowledge that the MCU often uses comedy in their films as a way to break the tension during all the serious and tense superhero moments. Not all gags stand the test of time, however, as James Gunn went out on social media and shared one “comedic moment” that he now regrets adding.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans sympathize with Viserys the only way they know how; through meme
After 73 episodes of Game of Thrones and five episodes of House of the Dragon one thing is abundantly clear: It ain’t good to be the king (or queen). If you even get through the complicated “game” of poisoning your in-laws and manipulating your underlings into supporting your bid for the throne, sitting on it seems even less comfortable than a chair made out of knives. And no one gets that like King Viserys I Targaryen. But his fans have at least found a way to sympathize.
