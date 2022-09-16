Read full article on original website
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach
A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market After Body Found in Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man reportedly committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD
A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday. The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue. Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, […]
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
L.A. Weekly
Saul Martinez Killed, One Injured in Box-Truck Collision on Highway 118 [Oxnard, CA]
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Wrong-Way Crash near Grimes Canyon Road. The incident took place just west of Grimes Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., on September 13th, per Oxnard authorities. According to initial report, Martinez was driving a 2014 Mercedes C-series sedan west when he suddenly veered into eastbound lanes....
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video abusing a dog
An animal abuser was caught on a security video camera inside an Anaheim apartment complex as he chased a dog down a hallway then proceeded to punch and kick the poor animal before dragging it away. Now the Anaheim Police are trying to track the suspect down. The incident occurred...
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
Driver Transported to Hospital After Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Newhall California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics received a call around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, for a solo vehicle rollover crash with one occupant who was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway under the 14 Freeway. The driver lost control...
Dog-kicking video has California police searching for abuser
Police in Anaheim, California, say they're looking to speak with a man who was filmed punching and kicking a dog in the hallway of an apartment complex this past week.
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
pasadenanow.com
Victim Struck Multiple Times By Gunfire in Saturday Morning Shooting
An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, and described the injuries as “life-threatening.”. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said a patrol officer was parked at the Community Center writing a report on an...
