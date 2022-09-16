ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police investigating 4-car crash that left a person dead

MESA, Ariz. - A four-car crash in Mesa on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19 left a person dead, the police department said. The crash happened near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue. There's no word on what caused the crash. The victim hasn't been identified. It's not known if...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

20-year-old woman dead after crashing through brick wall in Goodyear

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she crashed through a brick wall and into the garage of a Goodyear home, authorities said. Officers received a call from family members of Helen Guzman-Vasquez around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and were told she was making suicidal statements, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com

Man dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, vehicle remains outstanding

PHOENIX — A 52-year-old man died Friday night after getting struck by a vehicle in Phoenix. Officers responded to the area of McDowell Road and 41st Street at around 11:40 p.m. and located the pedestrian, Edward Garza, with injuries consistent with being hit by a car, authorities said. Garza...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix police seek driver after man dies in hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man dead near 41st Street and McDowell late Friday night. Officers responded to the area for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision at around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, but by the time they arrived, the driver was gone.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

