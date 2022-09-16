Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
One teen dead, one injured in ATV crash near Surprise
Police say a teen has died and another teen is injured after an ATV crash near 179th Avenue and Deer Valley Road Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating 4-car crash that left a person dead
MESA, Ariz. - A four-car crash in Mesa on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19 left a person dead, the police department said. The crash happened near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue. There's no word on what caused the crash. The victim hasn't been identified. It's not known if...
KTAR.com
20-year-old woman dead after crashing through brick wall in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she crashed through a brick wall and into the garage of a Goodyear home, authorities said. Officers received a call from family members of Helen Guzman-Vasquez around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and were told she was making suicidal statements, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
19-year-old man found dead in car in Phoenix
Police discovered the body of 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who appeared to have been shot to death. The investigation is still ongoing.
KTAR.com
Man dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, vehicle remains outstanding
PHOENIX — A 52-year-old man died Friday night after getting struck by a vehicle in Phoenix. Officers responded to the area of McDowell Road and 41st Street at around 11:40 p.m. and located the pedestrian, Edward Garza, with injuries consistent with being hit by a car, authorities said. Garza...
KOLD-TV
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting her 9-year-old daughter repeatedly while under the influence at a Litchfield Park restaurant on Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call reporting that a woman had physically assaulted a child at Tailgaters Bar and...
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the East Valley on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a crash occurred on [..]
Man dead, suspect at large after hit and run near 40th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a hit and run accident overnight near 40th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix police seek driver after man dies in hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man dead near 41st Street and McDowell late Friday night. Officers responded to the area for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision at around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, but by the time they arrived, the driver was gone.
fox10phoenix.com
Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
Four people dead after three overnight shootings in Phoenix
Four people are dead after three separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday in central and west Phoenix.
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.
AZFamily
Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver crashes into block wall then into a home in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A woman crashed into a block wall and then continued into a Goodyear home on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17. Goodyear Police and Fire responded to the solo crash near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road, says Sgt. James Dougal. Police say witnesses saw the woman...
2-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool
A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being pulled from a pool near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
ABC 15 News
Woman's body found in suitcase in north Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a suitcase in north Phoenix. On Saturday morning, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway for reports of a body found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer...
KTAR.com
Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
