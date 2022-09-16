ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former President Obama owns a home on Martha’s Vineyard but ‘reality’ of year-round population is much different

By Chris Van Buskirk
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrant crisis: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter

Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at 22895 Ladbrook Dr, Sterling, VA 20166, on 20-21 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005893/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)
STERLING, VA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy