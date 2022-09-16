Former President Obama owns a home on Martha’s Vineyard but ‘reality’ of year-round population is much different

Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis defended leaflets given to migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard which promised them cash and jobs
DeSantis has been accused of persuading migrants with false promises contained in brochures meant for a different class of person.
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Migrant crisis: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.The...
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
