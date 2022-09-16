Read full article on original website
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
WSU football: Jake Dickert says hold the Top 25 Poll rankings until Week 5
PULLMAN -- There has been a good deal of discussion in Washington State circles on the fact the Cougars are not ranked in the top 25 polls despite a 3-0 record and a win on the road at No. 18/19 Wisconsin. Jake Dickert was asked about during his Monday press conference and while did not spend a whole lot of time on it, but did offer his belief on the rankings.
Dan Lanning provides latest on a few dinged up Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is hopeful that offensive lineman lineman Steven Jones will play again this season, he told reporters at Monday's press conference. "Hopefully we can get him back, but I don't have a direct timeline on him right now," Lanning said. The junior missed Saturday's game with...
Oregon must prepare for the new-look Washington State 'Coug Raid' offense
Washington State has swapped out the Air-Raid offense and instead installed what's now being called the Cougar Raid by new head football coach Jake Dickert. How would you describe or explain the Cougar offense the Ducks will face this Saturday?. “The first deal is it’s not the Air Raid,” Dickert...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's early preview of Washington State vs Oregon
Hear from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning after his review of the team's 41-20 win over BYU this past weekend and his early thoughts on the challenges the Ducks will face in the Pac-12 opener this weekend at Washington State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
Dan Lanning addresses anti-Mormon chants made at BYU game
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning addressed the incident inside Autzen Stadium with a select few Oregon students chanting an obscene, anti-Mormon chat towards BYU fans sitting in the stands. "Before we really start talking about Washington State, I do you want to address something that happened in our game...
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State vs No. 7 USC
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fourth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ win over Montana State and upcoming game against USC. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take...
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
Ducks Rising gives Duck fans a way to help support Oregon athletes through NIL
There is a new player in the Name, Image, and Likeness world for Oregon athletes, and its the new Oregon Collective called Ducks Rising. A new collective that formed this past offseason as its founders saw a gap within the Oregon fanbase and its efforts to support the school's athletes.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Oregon students apologize for classless ‘Mormons’ chant at BYU fans
Oregon’s official student section apologized via Twitter for a classless chant delivered by some fans towards BYU supporters during Saturday’s game between the teams. The Ducks throttled BYU 41-20 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., making both programs 2-1. A fan captured a few videos from...
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Oregon Ducks offer elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren during unofficial visit to campus
It was a good weekend for the Oregon Ducks football program. Dan Lanning's program thumped No. 12 BYU 41-20 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win took place with a marquee quarterback prospect on hand. And he picked up an offer during the trip. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) ...
Everything Dan Lanning said after win vs. No. 12 BYU
Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's win over No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-win press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
