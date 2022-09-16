ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

sports360az.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WSU football: Jake Dickert says hold the Top 25 Poll rankings until Week 5

PULLMAN -- There has been a good deal of discussion in Washington State circles on the fact the Cougars are not ranked in the top 25 polls despite a 3-0 record and a win on the road at No. 18/19 Wisconsin. Jake Dickert was asked about during his Monday press conference and while did not spend a whole lot of time on it, but did offer his belief on the rankings.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Dan Lanning provides latest on a few dinged up Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is hopeful that offensive lineman lineman Steven Jones will play again this season, he told reporters at Monday's press conference. "Hopefully we can get him back, but I don't have a direct timeline on him right now," Lanning said. The junior missed Saturday's game with...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning addresses anti-Mormon chants made at BYU game

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning addressed the incident inside Autzen Stadium with a select few Oregon students chanting an obscene, anti-Mormon chat towards BYU fans sitting in the stands. "Before we really start talking about Washington State, I do you want to address something that happened in our game...
PROVO, UT
Bo Nix
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said after win vs. No. 12 BYU

Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's win over No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-win press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
PROVO, UT
kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
Outsider.com

247Sports

247Sports

