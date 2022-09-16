Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently toured the Franklin Street Brewing Company in Manchester as part of a new state program. “We are in the process of launching a new Iowa branded program for Iowa made Iowa grown Iowa raised products and they’re a good example of where this is these are grant dollars that can help them go to the next level in their business,” Niag says. “So in this case, they’re going to be bringing in a canning line to help them again be able to distribute even further.”

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO