Iowa State

Radio Iowa

Reynolds says ‘every single parent’ should get ‘school choice’

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will be expanding her school choice plan for parents who want to send their children to a private K-12 school. “The right to place your child in an environment where they can thrive should not just be for families that have the financial resources,” Reynolds said Saturday night. “It should be for every single parent and this is the year that we are going to get that done.”
98.1 KHAK

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records

REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
iheart.com

Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
weareiowa.com

Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
Radio Iowa

Manchester brewery hopes to expand with cans

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently toured the Franklin Street Brewing Company in Manchester as part of a new state program. “We are in the process of launching a new Iowa branded program for Iowa made Iowa grown Iowa raised products and they’re a good example of where this is these are grant dollars that can help them go to the next level in their business,” Niag says. “So in this case, they’re going to be bringing in a canning line to help them again be able to distribute even further.”
KCCI.com

Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County Schools Policy to Govern Employee Cell Phone Use

Last month, the Greene County School Board approved the first reading of a new policy. Superintendent Brett Abbotts tells Raccoon Valley Radio the new policy governs cell phone use for district employees. He says this policy has a student supervision and safety aspects to it. “Some ideas kind of got...
Radio Iowa

Governor’s office says Iowa Veterans Home is not closing

Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document about closing the Iowa Veterans Home is...
NewsBreak
News Break
KIMT

Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
WHO 13

Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KCCI.com

Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]

Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
