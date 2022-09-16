Read full article on original website
Related
Is Iowa One of the Best States for Teachers To Work In?
As someone who could never be a teacher, I want to give a special shoutout to teachers across the country today. I don't know how they do it. Molding the minds of young kids and trying to help prepare them for the real world is a responsibility not everyone can do.
Radio Iowa
Reynolds says ‘every single parent’ should get ‘school choice’
Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will be expanding her school choice plan for parents who want to send their children to a private K-12 school. “The right to place your child in an environment where they can thrive should not just be for families that have the financial resources,” Reynolds said Saturday night. “It should be for every single parent and this is the year that we are going to get that done.”
weareiowa.com
Iowa school district: Employee had temporary position, not fired for being gay
Attorney Ben Lynch says his client was fired in March 2022 for being gay. The school district claims the job was temporary and "his services were no longer needed.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
iheart.com
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
Radio Iowa
Manchester brewery hopes to expand with cans
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently toured the Franklin Street Brewing Company in Manchester as part of a new state program. “We are in the process of launching a new Iowa branded program for Iowa made Iowa grown Iowa raised products and they’re a good example of where this is these are grant dollars that can help them go to the next level in their business,” Niag says. “So in this case, they’re going to be bringing in a canning line to help them again be able to distribute even further.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop
DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Greene County Schools Policy to Govern Employee Cell Phone Use
Last month, the Greene County School Board approved the first reading of a new policy. Superintendent Brett Abbotts tells Raccoon Valley Radio the new policy governs cell phone use for district employees. He says this policy has a student supervision and safety aspects to it. “Some ideas kind of got...
Radio Iowa
Governor’s office says Iowa Veterans Home is not closing
Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document about closing the Iowa Veterans Home is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
ktvo.com
Iowa Secretary of State working to inform voters ahead of general elections
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 general elections are set to take place on November 8. With the deadline nearing, Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with the bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group to fight against false claims regarding elections in the state. Their focus is...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KCCI.com
Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
KCCI.com
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Comments / 0