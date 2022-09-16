Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Big 12 Title Game Rematch Between OSU, Baylor Falls in Six-Day Window
The Cowboys’ kick time Oct. 1 in Waco won’t be revealed until Sunday. The Big 12 announced kick times for the Oct. 1 slate of games Monday … well, sort of. Three of the five-games announced were given the six-day treatment: OSU at Baylor, OU at TCU and West Virginia at Texas. What the league does know is that Texas Tech will play at Kansas State at 11 a.m., and Iowa State will play at Kansas at 2:30 p.m.
pistolsfiringblog.com
NCAA Denies Russell Harrison’s Waiver to Play Final Season at Oklahoma State
UL-Monroe transfer Russell Harrison will not play for the Cowboys this season after the NCAA determined he has exhausted his eligibility. Harrison appealed the NCAA’s ruling, according to sources, but that appeal was denied. He was able to enter the transfer portal, sign with Oklahoma State and report to Stillwater this summer before being ruled ineligible.
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Things to Know Following OSU’s 63-7 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
I’ll be real with you here: there was very little to take away from OSU football’s 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Spencer Sanders dominated, the defense dominated, the running game dominated . . . everyone dominated in every facet of the game. And in a matchup where the Cowboys were favored by more than 50 points, they won and covered while approaching Savannah State blowout territory.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Flanagan, Evers to Miss Oklahoma State’s Game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Cowboys will be without some defensive contributors against the Golden Lions on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium, but the Cowboys will be without defensive starters Sean Michael Flanagan and Brendon Evers, according to Dave Hunziker, both missing the game with shoulder injuries. Hunziker also reports that Tyren Irby will miss the game and that starting center Preston Wilson is questionable. None of the injuries are presumed serious, according to Hunziker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cox’s Notebook: Cowboys Thumped an FCS Team Just as You’d Expect Them To
Oklahoma State handled its business against an inferior opponent and did so without reason for consternation. The Pokes put their foot on the gas and left the Golden Lions in the dust. Other than a couple of turnovers, there wasn’t much to gripe about. UAPB’s one score came off of an interception and a shortened field.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Throttles Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7
This game had it all. Trick plays, special teams scores and lots and lots of Cowboy touchdowns. No.8 Oklahoma State took care of business, dispatching FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7 to put a bow on its nonconference slate and head to the bye week undefeated. The win marks a school record 11-straight home victories for the Cowboys.
pistolsfiringblog.com
‘I’ve Always Pictured Myself Doing It’: Gunnar Gundy Gets First Extended Action as Cowboy
STILLWATER — At one point, Mike Gundy held a record the most consecutive passes attempted without an interception at the start of a career by a freshman. Gunnar Gundy’s first pick came three passes into his career. The INT wasn’t Gunnar’s fault. It buzzed right off the hands...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Sept. 18): Cowboys Head to Bye Week in Style
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Golf: Cowboys Fall to Fifth Heading into Final Round at Olympia Fields. • As always, Marshall’s 10 Thoughts on the game are required reading. [PFB]. • If you want to follow my stream...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge Rusher Edward Smith
Derek Mason apparently likes how deep and talented the Cowboys are at defensive line, because he’s been doing his best to stockpile talented big men for the future. Oklahoma State on Saturday extended an offer to 2024 defensive end Edward Smith, the touted edge rusher shared via Twitter. This comes just one day after OSU extended offers to a pair of 2024 edge rushers in four-star Kolaj Cobbins and three-star TJ Lindsey.
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State's 63-7 Victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
I am so conflicted on Gunnar. On one hand, it seems like a coach playing his son (especially as the QB of a big time team) blows up in his face way more often than it works out. I cannot think it a similar situation that did work out, but I have not thought about it very hard. There is a reason most competent employers have nepotism policies.
Comments / 0