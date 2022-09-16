ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
MARIETTA, MS
WLBT

Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Sorority treasurer receives 45-month sentence for wire fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A 75-year-old woman will spend almost four years in prison for stealing money from a sorority at Mississippi State University. A judge sentenced Betty Cadle on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud. Cadle, who was a volunteer, issued checks from the Kappa Delta...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

The W and Co-Lin sign agreement to benefit transfer students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) signed an agreement with Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) that’ll benefit students transferring from the college to the university. The W is located in Columbus and Co-Lin is located in Wesson, which is approximately 43 miles southwest of Jackson. “This...
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures

STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Waterfront restaurant and seafood market waiting on lease

Red tape continues to delay the finalization of a lease agreement between Thomas Genin of Ajax LLC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lowndes County Port Authority, further pushing a deal to sell the former Woody’s on the Water building at the Columbus Marina. A new lease...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies

STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
STARKVILLE, MS

