breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
WLBT
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
wcbi.com
Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
wtva.com
Sorority treasurer receives 45-month sentence for wire fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A 75-year-old woman will spend almost four years in prison for stealing money from a sorority at Mississippi State University. A judge sentenced Betty Cadle on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud. Cadle, who was a volunteer, issued checks from the Kappa Delta...
wtva.com
The W and Co-Lin sign agreement to benefit transfer students
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) signed an agreement with Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) that’ll benefit students transferring from the college to the university. The W is located in Columbus and Co-Lin is located in Wesson, which is approximately 43 miles southwest of Jackson. “This...
Commercial Dispatch
New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
wtva.com
Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County. The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17. Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community. Pontotoc County...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
wtva.com
Oxford Police officer saved infant's life, body camera footage shows
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A police officer in Oxford saved the life of an infant, and a body camera captured the whole ordeal. Police said the child was choking, and Officer Atziri Ortiz was able to dislodge an object from the baby’s throat. The child was transported to the...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Commercial Dispatch
Waterfront restaurant and seafood market waiting on lease
Red tape continues to delay the finalization of a lease agreement between Thomas Genin of Ajax LLC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lowndes County Port Authority, further pushing a deal to sell the former Woody’s on the Water building at the Columbus Marina. A new lease...
Commercial Dispatch
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
